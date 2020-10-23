Make-A-Wish ‘Wine and Wishes’ event goes virtual raising money for local sick children

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island held their eighth annual Wine and Wishes tasting event virtually Thursday night.

12 News’ own Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello hosted the event that more than 450 people virtually attended.

It featured wine, craft beer and spirits tastings from Boston and Rhode Island, and also included an auction and raffle.

All of the money raised goes towards granting the more than 300 local wishes for children with critical illnesses in the community.

To make a donation to Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island visit their website.