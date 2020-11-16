Make-A-Wish ‘Evening of Wishes’ raises money to grant wishes to RI children

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Just like many events this year, Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island held their annual “Evening of Wishes” event virtually Saturday night.

12 News’ own Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello hosted the event.

This is the largest fundraiser of the year in Rhode Island for Make-A-Wish and raises money to grant wishes to Rhode Island children with life-threatening illnesses.

Those who attended the virtual event heard from parents about the powerful impact Make-A-Wish had on their child, as well as from some of the recipients themselves.

Due to the pandemic, the “type” of wishes has changed, with fewer requests for travel and more requests for things like backyard playsets, treehouses, campers, and puppies.