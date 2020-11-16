Make-A-Wish ‘Evening of Wishes’ raises money to grant wishes to RI children

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Just like many events this year, Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island held their annual “Evening of Wishes” event virtually Saturday night.

12 News’ own Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello hosted the event.

This is the largest fundraiser of the year in Rhode Island for Make-A-Wish and raises money to grant wishes to Rhode Island children with life-threatening illnesses.

Those who attended the virtual event heard from parents about the powerful impact Make-A-Wish had on their child, as well as from some of the recipients themselves.

Due to the pandemic, the “type” of wishes has changed, with fewer requests for travel and more requests for things like backyard playsets, treehouses, campers, and puppies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour