Local Passover services available online

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, a boy carries a box of matzos for Passover that he picked up from his synagogue in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The coronavirus has forced Jewish families to limit the celebratory Passover meals known as seders from extended families and friends to small, one-household affairs. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With widespread restrictions in place to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, including a ban on gatherings of five people or more, a number of local Jewish organizations are offering Passover services and other resources online.

Chabad of Barrington holds virtual Hebrew school and has a guide on how to celebrate Passover alone, together.

Congregation Agudas Achim holds virtual Shabbat events, Torah study, and religious school classes through Zoom.

Congregation Beth David holds virtual Shabbat morning services and Kabbalat Shabbat via Zoom.

Temple Beth-el has daily Minyan, Shabbat service, adult learning, and Passover resources online.

Temple Emanu-El has a Passover live stream available on its TETV.

Temple Habonim is streaming all of its services online, which can be found on YouTube.

Temple Shalom holds virtual Shabbat service through Facebook Live.

Temple Sinai has Shabbat evening services, Torah study, religious school, and weekly meditation on its website through Zoom.

Temple Torat Yisrael has children’s welcome Shabbat, Kabbalat Shabbat songs and Torah for adults, and Havdalah Saturdays via Zoom.

