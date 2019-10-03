Local law enforcement selling patches to support breast cancer research

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several police departments across Southern New England are selling pink patches during October—which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month—to benefit breast cancer research and local cancer support organizations.

Somerset’s police department will be taking part for the first time in 2019, Chief George McNeil said Wednesday.

The Pink Patch Project dates back to 2013, with a Southern California police department wearing pink shoulder patches on their uniforms to raise awareness. The project’s website says 79 organizations in Massachusetts take part, just behind the 157 police, fire or EMT organizations in California that participate.

Somerset officers are selling the patches online for $10 each. As of Thursday morning, their campaign said $190 had been raised so far.

East Providence police have taken part in the past but this year, they have an extra offering: a special edition pink K-9 patch focused on the experts sniffing out narcotics and more. They’re selling for $10 apiece at the counter in the lobby of the police headquarters on Waterman Avenue during regular business hours.

In East Providence’s case, the cash will be donated to Rhode Island Pink Heals, a nonprofit spearheaded by first responders to support all cancer patients, not just breast cancer patients.

Other organizations selling pink patches include the Massachusetts State Police and the Hianloland Fire Company of West Greenwich.

Most organizations will be selling the patches through the end of October.