EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After hundreds of nominations were cast by ice cream lovers across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts in early June, the inaugural ‘Top Scoops‘ competition hosted by The Rhode Show is nearing its end.

Thousands of votes have been cast so far, and the final day for Southern New Englanders to vote for their favorite local ice cream shop is this Friday, Aug. 19, at 11:59 p.m.

The Rhode Show team was excited to host this novel “best of” event – giving hometown ice cream vendors a chance to earn bragging rights and attract new customers.

“Who doesn’t love ice cream in the summer, and who wouldn’t want their favorite shop to be known as the best in their area?” Rhode Show host Will Gilbert asked.

Owners, employees and patrons of nominated ice cream shops alike are buzzing with excitement as winners will be crowned with the Top Scoops title next week. These shops have been proudly promoting themselves and pushing for votes on social media, word of mouth, and even signage.

“We’re urging ice cream lovers everywhere to get out the vote for their hometown favorites and show their support while getting tasty licks in before the summer and this fun new competition comes to a close,” said Rhode Show executive producer Ashley Erling.

Earlier this summer, the contest asked for nominations for the best ice cream shops in each county: Bristol, Kent, Newport, Providence, and Washington, as well as Bristol County, Mass.

Voting began on Friday, July 8, and the top vote-getters will be named the winners of each county.

