(WPRI) — Some local St. Patrick’s Day celebrations have already kicked off across Southern New England.

Many businesses opened early on Friday for the holiday and those same businesses could get see some extra traffic during the night due to the Providence Friars basketball game.

Aidan’s Pub in Bristol has been preparing for the big day over the past few weeks and are going to have live music, DJs, and a special holiday menu.

“Come prepared, it’s going to be fun, we are going to have a lot of dancing a lot of laughter, and wear some green,” server Lyric Tunstall said.

Tunstall said she expects a line out the door throughout the day at the award-winning Irish pub.

“We have the patio set up for outdoor heating, and we have our tiki bar open,” she continued. “Every single bar is going to be open in this place.”

If you’re looking for a different type of celebration, Bodega on Smith in Providence is hosting its first-ever block party.

“It has a lot of heritage here we have the parade on Saturday and we are just happy to be here,” owner Kenneth Zorabedian said. “We have four DJs, corn beef and cabbage buffet, we have all the games on TV.”

Bodega has been preparing for the past week as Zorabedian anticipates a long day before the big game.

“Everybody please try to make it to 7 o’clock we have to support the PC friars our local team,” he said. “We do have some type of connection there between Rick Pitino who use to be at Kentucky. Pitino use to coach the Friars, used to be over on the Friars, also Bryce Hopkins wants to take it to his old team, I know that.”

Employees are reminding patrons to pace themselves throughout the day with celebrations kicking off early.