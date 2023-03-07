EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As St. Patrick’s Day nears, it’s time to start thinking about how you’ll show off your Irish spirit.

Below is a list of parades, parties and other festivities being held around Southern New England:

Skip ahead to Massachusetts »

Rhode Island

Newport

Newport’s 46th Annual Irish Heritage Month is happening throughout March. Daily events will be held to commemorate Irish history with music, food and tours.

On March 11, the city will host its 67th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade beginning at 11 a.m. at City Hall and finishing at Saint Augustin’s Church.

The parade will be held rain or shine.

Brick Alley Pub is having a parade day breakfast buffet at 8 a.m. on March 11. Entry costs $19.95 per person.

Call (401) 849-6334 or email contact@brickalley.com to make a reservation.

North Smithfield

The Art Of You is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day gnome paint night on March 10 at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $35 per person and all materials will be provided.

Registration is required prior to arrival.

Providence

Providence is holding a free St. Patrick’s Day Parade at noon on Saturday, March 18.

The parade down Smith Street starts at Hilltop Avenue and ends at the State House.

The Guinness St. Pat’s 5K will take place on March 18 starting at 11 a.m. at the State House.

The entry fee is $34 until March 17 and $38 at the event.

There will also be a kids run starting at 10:30 a.m. for those 12 and under.

Narragansett Brewing Company is having a St. Patrick’s Day blast on March 18 from 3-4 p.m.

There will be traditional Irish dancing from Tir Na Nog and music from Sláinte.

Admission is free.

PubCrawls is hosting events on March 17 and 18.

Those who register will receive a Pub Crawl wristband, exclusive drink specials, a digital bar event map, and free entry into the venues.

All participants must be 21 or older. Tickets are being sold for $9.99 each day.

Pawtucket

The Hope Artiste Village is holding a St. Patrick’s Day stroll for pets and their owners March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be a photo booth and free treat bags with any purchase.

All pets must be leashed.

Warwick

The Warwick Public Library is having a St. Patrick’s Day concert featuring the Island Farm Ceili Band on March 5.

The band will play traditional Celtic songs from 2-3 p.m. Admission is free.

Iggy’s Boardwalk is hosting a St. Patty’s Irish beer dinner on March 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $60 per person. A five-course dinner and four different types of beers are included with a ticket purchase.

Massachusetts

Dover

Powissett Farm is holding Kiddos in the Kitchen: Saint Patrick’s Day Treats on March 15 from 4-6 p.m. Kids will join a Powisset cook instructor in making and decorating shamrock cookies, crudite and zucchini cake.

The class is designed for ages 7-12 years old. It costs $64 for members and $80 for non-members.

The class is limited to 12 students and registration is required within two days of the event.

Fall River

Troy City Brewing is holding a St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 17 from 3:30-10 p.m.

There will be a live performance from Pink Granite, a special food menu, and the release of their McCloskey’s Irish Red.

Millbury

Edesia Ventures is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party sponsored by Wormtown Brewery on March 8 from 5:30-8 p.m.

The event at A&D Pizzeria & Pub is for those 21 and older.

Tickets are $25 per person and includes samples of Wormtown’s Irish Red, plus pizza and appetizers.

Wrentham

American Legion is having a St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 18 from 6-10 p.m.

There will be a cash bar and music from the Berkshire Valley Boys. Those who wish to attend must be 21 or older. Entry is free.