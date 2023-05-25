(WPRI) — While Memorial Day is often seen as the unofficial start to summer, the holiday is really a time to honor those who lost their lives defending our freedom.

Here are some events that are going to be held around Southern New England to honor our fallen service members:

FRIDAY, MAY 26

8 a.m. — Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial will open to the public at Fort Adams State Park from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

8 a.m. — Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial will open to the public at Fort Adams State Park from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

9 a.m. — The New Bedford Civil War Round Table will conduct a memorial exercise including historical reenactments, music, and a gun salute at the Union Soldier’s Burial Site in Rural Cemetery, 149 Dartmouth St.

10 a.m. — Seekonk’s annual parade will step off from Seekonk High School and end at Hurley Middle School. There will be a ceremony immediately following the parade.

5 p.m. — Seekonk Speedway’s Memorial Day Thrill Show. Kids under 5 are free, kids 6-12 are $12, and adults are $25. Rain date is Sunday.

6:30 p.m. — Special ceremony for Rhode Island’s Gold Star Families to place boots of the Rhode Island Fallen at Fort Adams.

7 p.m. — Bristol will hold the 2023 Miss and Little Miss Fourth of July Pageant Ceremony at Mt. Hope High School.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

8 a.m. — Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial will open to the public at Fort Adams State Park from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

9 a.m. — Warren is having a Vietnam Memorial ceremony at the intersection of Market Street and Kickemuit Road, and will then move to the North Burial Ground to render honors at the grave of the first captain of the Federal Blues.

1 p.m. — Charlestown’s Memorial Day parade will kick off on Old Post Road. After the parade, there will be a gathering at the Charleston Naval Airfield Memorial at Ninigret Park. During the parade, there will be observances at Cross’ Mills Baptist Church and Cold Brook.

1 p.m. — Exeter will have its Memorial Day parade along Route 102 from Sunderland Road to Exeter Library. A ceremony will immediately follow.

2 p.m. — The Hope Valley Memorial Day parade will go from fire headquarters along Main Street to Chariho Plaza.

MONDAY, MAY 29 (MEMORIAL DAY)

8:30 a.m. — Barrington will hold a wreath-laying event at Victory Gate at Barrington High School, followed by a 9 a.m. parade from the high school to Town Hall for a formal ceremony.

9 a.m. — North Kingstown is holding a wreath-laying ceremony at the Civil War Memorial at Town Hall and Veterans Memorial Park. A parade will follow the ceremony which will start at 10 a.m. on West Main and end on Tower Hill Road.

9 a.m. — Dartmouth’s parade will step off at the Town Landing on Gulf Road and end at the Elm Street Cemetery for a ceremony. A trolley will be offered for town veterans who would like to participate in the parade, but have mobility issues.

9:30 a.m. — The Bristol Veterans Council will hold its parade starting at the North Burial Ground and head to the War Memorial Garden behind the Burnside Building. The ceremony will end with a wreath-laying.

10 a.m. — Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial will open to the public at Fort Adams State Park until 6 p.m.

10 a.m. — East Greenwich’s parade will start at the Academy Field and wind through the Hill and Harbor District and stop at First Avenue for a brief wreath-laying ceremony, before proceeding to Town Hall for closing ceremonies.

10 a.m. — Fairhaven’s parade will step off at the intersection of Main and Center streets and proceed north on Main Street to Riverside Cemetery. There will then be a ceremony in the cemetery at the Civil War monument with participation from military and veterans’ groups and others.

10 a.m. — Attleboro will have a parade starting at the intersection of Riverbank Road and Mechanic Street. It will continue through the city and end at Capron Park.

10:15 a.m. — Rehoboth’s parade will start near the C.O.A. & American Legion on Bay State Road and end at the Veterans’ Memorial Gazebo at Redway Plain. A ceremony will then begin around 11:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m. — South Kingstown’s memorial ceremony and wreath-laying service will be held at Sagatucket Park, followed by an Honor Guard Gun Salute and Taps.

10:30 a.m. — Scituate Post 19 will host its Memorial Day parade at Institute Lane at Danielson Pike. All veterans and active-duty military personnel are invited to join. A ceremony will follow at the Congregational Church.

11:30 a.m. — New Bedford’s parade will form at the intersection of Hathaway Boulevard and Parker Street and end at Clasky Common Park. A service will be held at the conclusion of the parade.

1 p.m. — North Providence will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade and Celebration that will kick off at North Providence High School and conclude with a ceremony at Governor Notte Park’s Amphitheatre.

Did we miss an event? Email us at ReportIt@wpri.com.