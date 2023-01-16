PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Southern New England is honoring the Civil Rights leader in a number of ways.

Sunday would’ve been King’s 94th birthday.

Here’s a list of local events:

Cranston, 8 a.m. – The Minister Alliance of Rhode Island is hosting a scholarship breakfast at Rhodes of the Pawtuxet featuring guest speakers and a choir. Tickets are $50. Email riministersalliance@gmail.com.

Fall River, 8:30 a.m. – Bristol Community College is hosting a free community breakfast and day of service at the Commonwealth College Center, featuring a keynote presentation by Dr. Rachel Jessica Daniel, followed by a few 90-minute workshops starting at 10:30. Visit the website for more information.

Boston, 9 a.m. – Gov. Maura Healey will give remarks at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

Portsmouth, 9 a.m. – The NAACP Newport County Branch is hosting a torch run ceremony at Portsmouth’s Rhode Island Regiment monument at the intersection of Routes 24 and 114.

Pawtucket, 11 a.m. – Mayor Donald Grebien and Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera are hosting a cleanup of the surrounding area of the new train station near America’s Food Basket Plaza on Barton Street. Contact zgomez@centralfallsri.us for more information.

Newport, 1 p.m. – The Newport Historical Society is running a historical walking tour called Creative Survival, which will enable participants to “discover the early history of Newport’s people of color, enslaved and free.”

Attleboro, 1 p.m. – There will be a municipal program at Attleboro City Hall, located at 77 Park St. Face masks will be required. Register via Facebook.

Attleboro, 2 p.m. – An interfaith service will be held at the Second Congregational Church, located at 50 Park St. Face masks will be required. Register via Facebook.

Providence, 4 p.m. – Gov. Dan McKee will deliver remarks at the Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission’s annual celebration and recognition program at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Cranston Street.

Newport, 5 p.m. – There will be an evening worship service at the Community Baptist Church, 72 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd.