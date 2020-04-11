List: Local Easter services being offered online

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the cancellation of in-person Masses due to the coronavirus pandemic, a number of churches around Southern New England are finding ways to help the faithful celebrate Easter.

Below is a list of some services being offered online this Sunday.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence’s Easter Mass celebrated by Bishop Thomas Tobin will be broadcast live from the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul at 11 a.m. Sunday on WPRI 12, as well as streamed live on WPRI.com and through the WPRI 12 mobile app.

The Phenix Baptist Church in West Warwick is offering live services on its website, Facebook and YouTube.

OceanPointe Christian Church will hold drive-through Easter services at the Newport YMCA at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. The church will also offer Mass live on Facebook at 10 a.m.

Generation Church is live-streaming Easter Masses on its website, Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

St. Luke’s Parish will live stream its Easter service at 9 a.m. Sunday and also hear confessions in the cry room from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, or anytime by appointment.

St. John’s Episcopal Church will hold a Facebook Live Great Vigil of Easter at 7:30 p.m. or you can contact Fr. Patrick to join on Zoom.

Saint Stephen’s Church will hold a virtual Easter Sunday Low Mass at 10 a.m. on Facebook.

St. Andrew Lutheran Church will offer a full Easter celebration at 9:30 a.m. live on its Facebook page.

Sanctuary Church will live-stream Easter services at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The church will also hold a Mass on Zoom at 10 a.m.

Church of the Holy Name of Jesus will hold an Easter vigil on 7 p.m. Saturday, an 11 a.m. Easter Sunday Mass in 1962 Missal, and a 12:30 p.m. Mass in English — all on Facebook Live.

First Unitarian Church of Providence will post its Easter Sunday service on its YouTube channel at 10:30 a.m.

Central Congregational Church will live stream its Easter Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. on its website.

Barrington Congregational Church plans to live stream its Easter worship at 10 a.m. via Facebook and its website.

Providence United Methodist Church will live stream its Saturday Easter service at 5 p.m. and its Sunday Easter service at 10:45 a.m. on its website. The services will also be available on the church’s YouTube channel.

Greater Rhode Island Baptist Temple will hold a live online Easter service at 11 a.m. on its website.

