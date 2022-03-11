EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Russian invasion has upended the lives of millions of Ukrainians, leaving the vast majority of them without homes or everyday living essentials.

Many Americans are wondering how they can help the Ukrainians who were forced out of their war-torn country.

There are a number of community-based organizations and businesses collecting donations for those in need.

Here’s a list of some of the items requested:

Clothing

Underwear

Socks

Footwear

Towels

Blankets

Sleeping bags

Diapers

Wet wipes

Personal hygiene products

First-Aid items

Over-the-counter medicine

Non-perishable food items

Paper plates

Plastic cups

Plastic silverware

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Here’s is a list of local donation sites where you can drop off donations:

Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses is collecting donations at its locations in West Warwick, Swansea and South Attleboro between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on March 12.

is collecting donations at its locations in West Warwick, Swansea and South Attleboro between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on March 12. The Seekonk Fire and Police Departments are accepting donations through March 20.

More events will be added to this list as 12 News as they’re announced.

Know of any other local donation sites? Tell us about it

For those who are looking to provide monetary donations, the United States Agency of International Development (USAID) has compiled a list of organizations that are stepping up to help Ukraine financially.

The U.S. is one of the largest donors of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, having provided more than $400 million, according to USAID.

Here’s a list of national and international organizations that are accepting donations: