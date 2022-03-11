EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Russian invasion has upended the lives of millions of Ukrainians, leaving the vast majority of them without homes or everyday living essentials.
Many Americans are wondering how they can help the Ukrainians who were forced out of their war-torn country.
There are a number of community-based organizations and businesses collecting donations for those in need.
Here’s a list of some of the items requested:
- Clothing
- Underwear
- Socks
- Footwear
- Towels
- Blankets
- Sleeping bags
- Diapers
- Wet wipes
- Personal hygiene products
- First-Aid items
- Over-the-counter medicine
- Non-perishable food items
- Paper plates
- Plastic cups
- Plastic silverware
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
Here’s is a list of local donation sites where you can drop off donations:
- Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses is collecting donations at its locations in West Warwick, Swansea and South Attleboro between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on March 12.
- The Seekonk Fire and Police Departments are accepting donations through March 20.
More events will be added to this list as 12 News as they’re announced.
Know of any other local donation sites? Tell us about it
For those who are looking to provide monetary donations, the United States Agency of International Development (USAID) has compiled a list of organizations that are stepping up to help Ukraine financially.
The U.S. is one of the largest donors of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, having provided more than $400 million, according to USAID.
Here’s a list of national and international organizations that are accepting donations:
- Airbnb is asking people to sign up to provide temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees or donate to their stays.
- International Committee of the Red Cross is bolstering the Ukrainian Red Cross’ efforts to provide medical supplies, as well as food and water, to refugees. To donate, click here.
- CARE is providing food, water and other everyday essentials to Ukrainian refugees. To contribute, click here.
- Convoy of Hope has partnered with a Polish organization to provide meals to refugees. To contribute, click here.
- CORE is supporting the immediate needs of refugees fleeing the country by distributing hygiene kits and other supplies. To contribute, click here.
- Sunflower of Peace is asking anyone interested in donating to purchase one or more of the medical supplies on the nonprofit’s AmazonSmile list.
- UNICEF is providing immediate assistance to Ukrainian children and their families. To donate, click here.
- United Way Worldwide is providing transportation, food, water and other necessities to those fleeing the country. To contribute, click here.
- Voices of Children has been offering psychological counseling to young refugees emotionally impacted by the war. To donate, click here.