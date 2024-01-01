(WPRI) — If you’re looking to welcome in 2024 with a frigid dip into New England waters, you’re not alone.

Hundreds of people will be participating in polar plunge events across the area to raise money.

Below is a list:

10 a.m. — Fairhaven will have its annual plunge at Fort Phoenix. It’s free but long-sleeve T-shirts will be on sale for $25 each. The net proceeds will benefit Fairhaven Dollars of Scholars, providing scholarships for high school students. The event honors the victims of domestic abuse.

12 p.m. — In Narragansett, you can support Special Olympic athletes by participating in the 48th annual Penguin Plunge at Roger Wheeler State Beach. All are welcome to participate, but you are asked to donate at least $25. All the money raised will go to the the life-changing programs and services of Special Olympics Rhode Island, at no cost to them or their families.

12 p.m. — The Newport Polar Bears Club is inviting swimmers to dive into the Frosty North Atlantic Ocean for charity. All proceeds at its 20th plunge will go toward “A Wish Come True,” an organization that grants wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses in Rhode Island.

12 p.m. — Over in Barrington, many are dipping into the bay at Barrington Beach to raise money for the local food shelter “TapIn” as well as the Barrington Lions Club Scholarship Fund. All participants are asked to raise $25 in donations.

Are you doing a polar plunge today? Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40 at noon. It'll be warmer in the water! pic.twitter.com/O6bHkig6x8 — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) January 1, 2024