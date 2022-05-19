WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society held its Man and Woman of the Year finale gala Thursday night.

The event took place at Harbor Lights in Warwick.

There were eight candidates in total representing Rhode Island, all of which raised money for the nonprofit organization for 10 weeks.

12 News reporter Amanda Pitts was a candidate and raised $15,000, while 12 News anchor Danielle North emceed the event.

This year’s winners were Lasondra Pontarelli and Ian Steele. In total, all of the candidates raised $158,000.