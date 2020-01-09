Law Enforcement Appreciation Day an opportunity to thank our men and women in blue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An advocacy group that provides support to families of fallen police officers is asking the public to offer thanks to law enforcement both locally and nationally.

Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) says it’s a way to show the men and women in blue that the community values them and their service.

Warwick Police Major Michael Gilbert says the day is very much appreciated, especially in our current climate.

“It’s a difficult time for law enforcement right now. We don’t advertise the day but I got a thank you text from a friend this morning and it means a lot,” he said. “It would mean a lot to have any act of kindness toward a law enforcement officer today. A handshake or a thank you means a lot.”

C.O.P.S. offered some other ways to show support:

Coordinate or participate in a “Blue Blood Drive”

Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement

Send a card of support to a local police department or state agency

Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media

Ask children in the community to write letters in support of law enforcement

Display a blue light in support of law enforcement

Organize an event or a rally in support of law enforcement officers

Advertise support through local media outlets/billboards

Post the public service announcement supplied by C.O.P.S. to an organization’s website or social media pages using #NationalLawEnforcementAppreciationDay

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was founded in 2015.