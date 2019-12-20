Breaking News
Police release new information on Westerly shooting
1  of  2
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: The Business of Cannabis Watch Eyewitness News at Noon
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Know a Remarkable Woman? Nominate her for a special award

Community
Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

As we approach International Women’s Month in March, WPRI 12 wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

WPRI 12 will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

In order to celebrate these women, we need your help to learn about their background and stories.

CLICK HERE to nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life. In February, we’ll highlight four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year Award.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com