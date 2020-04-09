Join WPRI 12 in supporting RI Food Bank on April 10

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The coronavirus pandemic has left many without work, but you are not alone. One of the best ways to support each other during these hard times is to raise funds for the food bank and help replenish their pantries.

That’s why, on April 10 WPRI 12 will devote a day to raise money for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

So please if you are able, consider donating money to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

We are all in this together.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

