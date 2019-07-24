Jeffrey Osborne previews his annual Celebrity Classic

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island native and acclaimed singer and songwriter Jeffrey Osborne joined Yianni Kourakis to discuss his upcoming Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic charity event back for the eighth year.

Since the event’s inception, and again for its eighth year, WPRI 12 & FOX Providence is a proud media sponsor of the 8th Annual Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic. In his efforts to support local deserving organizations, Jeffrey Osborne has again engaged some of the most successful names in the entertainment and sports worlds for this annual series of charitable events.

The 2019 Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic will be July 28-30 and held at Twin River Casino and Ledgemont Country Club. Celebrities and guests will attend an opening day All-Star Celebrity Comedy Show at the Twin River Casino Event Center on Sunday July 28. Day two will feature a Red Carpet Welcome Reception at the Event Center at Twin River Casino followed by the Celebrity- Amateur golf outing at the Ledgemont Country Club on Tuesday.

The event is set to conclude with a Charity Champions Dinner Gala featuring live music from Jeffrey Osborne and his invited friends at the Ledgemont Country Club.

There will be musical performances and celebrities having fun with guests ongoing throughout the three-day event.

OFFICIAL EVENT SITE: JeffreyOsborneClassic.com

