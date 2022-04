WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Autism Project is hosting its 20th Annual Imagine Walk this Sunday, April 24.

It starts at 10 a.m. at Goddard Memorial State Park in Warwick.

12 News anchor Danielle North is once again emceeing the event.

The Autism Project, based out of Johnston, said all of its programs, training and services are funded by the Imagine Walk.

There’s still time to register for the event as an individual or team, and donations are also being accepted online.