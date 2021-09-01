Hunger Action Month: Here’s how you can help people in need

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (NEXSTAR) — September is Hunger Action Month, so Nexstar Nation is teaming up with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization, to help bring awareness to issues related to food insecurity.

The need is high and has gotten worse by the economic crisis created by the pandemic.

As food insecurity rates reach their highest levels ever, the goal is to raise awareness of these problems and let people know how they can help.

Feeding America has helped feed 40 million people at risk of hunger, including 12 million children and 7 million seniors.

The Feeding America network provides over 4.3 billion meals annually, helping 1 in 7 Americans facing hunger live more secure and stable lives. It also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security, educates the public about the problem of hunger, and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

Nexstar has committed to donating $2 million in television air-time and financial support to Feeding America through 2023.

On Thursday, the Nexstar Charitable Foundation will make another donation of $50,000 to the organization. During the month of September, Nextar will air $600,000 worth of public service announcements on behalf of Feeding America.

Together, we are making a real difference in the lives of millions who go hungry every day.

Head to FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.