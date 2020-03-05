Heroes Ball will be postponed due to coronavirus concerns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Hasbro Children’s Hospital’s annual black-tie gala is being postponed out of an abundance of caution because of the coronavirus, hospital officials said Thursday.

A new date for the Heroes Ball, originally scheduled for Saturday, has not been announced yet.

The hospital’s medical group, Lifespan, and its president and CEO Dr. Timothy Babineau, said in a statement the decision was difficult and had come after much deliberation.

“We deeply regret having to make this decision — particularly so close to the actual event. However, we must consider a large number of health care providers who would be in attendance,” Babineau said.

Even though there is a low risk of any exposure to the coronavirus, especially since only two Rhode Islanders have tested positive for the virus, the hospital group does not want to take that risk.

Babineau said the possibility of having to require gala attendees to self-quarantine would have a significant impact on local hospitals.

The Heroes Ball is an important fundraiser for the hospital and its affiliates. Last year’s ball raised $1,140,334 for hospital programs.

WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are proud sponsors of the Heroes Ball.

