Gov. Raimondo and family distribute Thanksgiving meals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Governor Gina Raimondo and her family helped distribute Thanksgiving baskets to families in need Wednesday morning.

Eyewitness News was there as the First Family handed out baskets at St. Martin de Porres Senior Center in Providence Wednesday morning.

“Thanksgiving is a time to come together with loved ones and reflect on our blessings,” Raimondo said.

Her husband, Andy, and daughter, Ceci joined other volunteers in gathering the baskets that were given to low-income families and seniors.

“My family and I every Thanksgiving try to do a little giving back, a little volunteer work and frankly it makes you realize how lucky we are,” Raimondo said.

Raimondo also urged Rhode Islanders to check in on their elderly family, friends, and neighbors to make sure they have enough to eat this Thanksgiving.