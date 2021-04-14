Give the gift of life: WPRI 12 hosting blood drive April 19 in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Blood donations are needed now more than ever, so this April vacation week, WPRI 12 is giving you the opportunity to help save a life.

We’re teaming up with the Rhode Island Blood Center and 94 HJY for a community blood drive on Monday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick.

All donors will get a baseball hat and be entered to win a $100 gift card to purchase Boston Red Sox tickets!

It’s safe to donate, and the need is great. Donations are by appointment only which can be made on ribc.org/spring.

