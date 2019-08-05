Give the gift of life: WPRI 12/FOX Providence hosting Blood Drive

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WPRI 12 and FOX Providence are hosting a blood drive outside our WPRI 12 studios in East Providence Monday.

All donors will be entered into a drawing for a pair of tickets to a Jonas Brothers concert on Aug. 17 in Boston. In addition, all donors will receive a $10 Meritage or Chardonnay’s coupon.

Donate blood with the Rhode Island Blood Center and 92 PRO-FM from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at our WPRI 12 studio at 25 Catamore Blvd.

Info-graphic on being a blood donor.

Glenn Halvarson, the account manager of the Rhode Island Blood Center, said donors are desperately needed.

“We continue to have an Urgent Need for all blood types! Especially type O.

Summer is a particularly challenging time to keep the blood supply strong. There are fewer people making it a priority to give blood, but the need remains the same.

Our local supply of Type O blood donations has been lean. All types are needed, but we are asking people with Type O to make the extra effort to give. That is the type most needed in trauma and mass casualty situations.

Anyone who wishes to donate blood and help the community should remember to bring your driver’s license or another form of identification.