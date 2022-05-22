FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Shorty’s Pub in Fall River is hosting a fundraiser to benefit a family who relocated to Rhode Island, fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Victoria Pinchuk and her two children, Sasha, 10, and Yana, 22, are adjusting to their new life in a new country.

Yana and Sasha say they would like to get jobs here, but their tourist visa won’t allow it.

Family friend, Erik Brine, is now pushing lawmakers to speed up the temporary protected status of which this family is eligible, so they can work.

The fundraising event is Sunday, May 22nd from 2 to 6 p.m. at Shorty’s Pub on Aetna Street.

There will be live music, raffles, and more.

A donation of $25 per person is suggested.

A Gofundme page has also been set up to help the family.