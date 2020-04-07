12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Photos   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Photos
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

Fund launched for artists affected by coronavirus outbreak

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Century old art uncovered on walls of Providence restaurant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Artists who may live paycheck to paycheck present a unique situation when they cannot produce art or teach because a history-making, contagious disease forces a majority of businesses — and art venues — to close, pending a solution.

The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts announced Tuesday a grant program for artists who are in financial distress because of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The City of Providence Department of Art, Culture and Tourism and the Rhode Island Foundation are also contributing to the effort.

The Artist Relief Fund, as it’s being called, will give grants up to $1,000 to artists. Right now, about $100,000 is in the fund thanks to seeding contributions, and more donations are expected.

Apply for Artist Grant »
Contribute to Artist Relief Fund »

“The arts are integral to our state’s cultural identity and make up a critical sector of our economy,” Gov. Gina Raimondo said in a news release. “This is just one way Rhode Islanders can help our state through this crisis.”

Applications for grants can be submitted through the website of the Council on the Arts. The fund is being managed by Providence representatives of the Alliance of Artists Communities, which is also welcoming donations.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 2:30 p.m. – Governor Baker Briefing
  • 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update
  • 5:00 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com