Free turkey dinners in RI, SE Mass. this Thanksgiving

Community
Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI) — Some local turkey deliveries are taking place this Thanksgiving Day across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

Salve Regina Student Service Advocates will be delivering up to 150 meals that were donated by Sodexo to residents at the manor and chapel terrace in Newport.

In Fall River, dinner will be served for free at the Blessed Trinity Parish on Plymouth Avenue. The turkey dinner will be take-out only starting at 12 p.m.

St. Anthony’s Church in Taunton will serve free turkey dinners from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Providence

