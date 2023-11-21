(WPRI) — Are you in need of a hot meal on Thanksgiving?

Here’s where you can find Thanksgiving dinner in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts:

Providence County

East Providence

Good Neighbors in East Providence is open for lunch Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The community kitchen is also holding a special Thanksgiving lunch on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Providence

Amos House on Pine Street in Providence is open Monday-Friday from 7 to 8 a.m. and Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

McAuley House on Elmwood Avenue in Providence will be open for Thanksgiving dinner from 11:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., according to an administrator’s post in the Friends of McAuley Ministries Facebook group.

The St. Charles Soup Kitchen at Iglesia San Carlos in Providence’s West End serves hot meals from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

East Bay

Tiverton

The Knights of Columbus are hosting a 12 p.m. Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday at St. Theresa Parish Hall in Tiverton. Call the parish at 401-683-8460 or 401-624-8746 by Nov. 22 to register.

West Bay

West Warwick

Westbay Community Action provides hot lunches to seniors and disabled adults every weekday. According to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, its West Warwick Senior Center meal site opens at 12 p.m.

South County

Westerly

The WARM Center in Westerly has a community soup kitchen that serves lunch from 12 to 1 p.m. and dinner from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every day.

Blackstone Valley

Woonsocket

New Beginnings Inc. in Woonsocket will be closed on Thursday, but invites everyone to join them at Missy’s Family Restaurant between 12 and 2 p.m. for a free meal.

Massachusetts

Fall River

In Fall River, Blessed Trinity Parish will serve turkey dinner to the first 125 people who arrive on Thursday, Nov. 23. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and dinner is served at noon.

The Veterans Association of Bristol County in Fall River serves lunch at 11 a.m. on Monday-Thursday to all veterans registered for their programs.

Are there any Thanksgiving dinners we missed? Let us know at ReportIt@wpri.com!