PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Employees of WPRI 12 and FOX Providence will be out and about on Thursday and Friday to give back to the community as part of Nexstar’s annual Founder’s Day of Caring.

Nexstar stations in 116 markets across the country are teaming up with nonprofit organizations and public agencies to complete a variety of service projects.

“In times of crisis, these organizations mobilize quickly to help those most in need, often making a critical difference in the lives of millions of people every day. But they can’t do it alone. They need help — and that’s where we come in,” Nexstar’s website reads.

Here’s a look at what 12 News will be working on this week:

Thursday, June 15

Veteran’s Memorial Park in Exeter

Boys and Girls Club of Providence

Dawn Hill Home for Rehab in Bristol

Friday, June 16

Veteran’s Memorial Park in Exeter

Boys and Girls Club of Providence

Founder’s Day of Caring was established in 2016. WPRI 12, FOX Providence, The CW Providence and MyRITV are proud to take part in the annual event.

In previous years, we’ve worked with such organizations as Crossroads Rhode Island, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, the Rhode Island Veterans’ Home, and the Rotary Club of Metro Providence’s End Hunger Program.

12 News will have live coverage of Founder’s Day throughout Thursday and Friday on WPRI 12 and right here on WPRI.com.

Follow Founder’s Day on social using #NexstarCares and #NexstarNation.