(WPRI) — A week off from school means it’s time to start planning activities the whole family can enjoy!

February vacation is finally here so here are some events happening nearby to help you and your kids stay productive during the break.

Rhode Island

Smithfield:

The Audubon Society of Rhode Island is hosting multiple events at the Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge starting Tuesday, Feb. 21 to Friday, Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Some events include water science, candle making and meeting live reptiles and owls.

All programs require registration prior to attending. Prices will vary depending on the program.

Bristol:

The Audubon Society of Rhode Island is also having a week full of wildlife fun at the Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium.

Their daily schedule goes as follows — 10 a.m., nature stories, 11 a.m., animal interview, 1 p.m., special programs (as listed on the website), 2:30 p.m., animal interview.

All ages are welcome to participate and cost will vary depending on age and membership status.

Providence:

The Museum of Natural History and Planetarium in Roger Williams Park will be hosting mission space week from Feb. 18 to Feb. 24.

All activities are free with the purchase of a museum admission ticket. Tickets are $2 each and are free for museum members and children under the age of 4. Admission does not include the Planetarium cost.

Providence:

The BankNewport City Center provides outdoor ice skating for both adults and children!

While bumper cars are sold out through Feb. 26, the ice skating rink is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting

Warwick:

The Gamm Theater is hosting a February vacation camp for grades 3 through 6.

Campers will learn about acting and have a chance to create characters and play improv games.

The program will start from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tuition costs $150 per student (scholarships are available).

Massachusetts

New Bedford:

The Whaling Museum is having a week filled with Arctic activities starting on Feb. 20 to Feb 24. from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Events include crafts, trivia, reading and a live camera connecting to the San Diego Zoo polar bear habitat. Prices will vary.

Attleboro:

Angle Tree Brewery is holding a family paint night Thursday, Feb. 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Parents and children will have the chance to paint a llama.

The event is recommended for ages 5 and up and costs $20 per ticket. Parents are required to stay.