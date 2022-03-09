PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Food-insecure senior citizens in Rhode Island are getting some help from the R.I. Department of Environmental Management, Office of Healthy Aging, and Farm Fresh RI.

The agencies teamed up to put together nearly 13,000 boxes of fresh, local food for eligible seniors, with a goal of keeping food insecurity funds in Rhode Island.

The food will be packed and delivered to 75 sites around the state.

“This successful partnership will help ensure that more food-insecure Rhode Island seniors have locally grown and fresh produce in their kitchens and refrigerators,” Gov. Dan McKee said. “Delivering healthy food to our neighbors in need while continuing to support our local growers and farmers is a win all around.”

Select senior locations can sign up eligible people until April 15 to receive a free box of locally grown produce in the first round of deliveries.