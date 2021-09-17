Fall Festivities: See what’s happening in our area

Harvest Festival

When: Sunday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Rhodes on the Pawtuxet in Cranston

Fall Spectacular Craft/Vendor Fair

When: Sunday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: VFW Post 449 on Providence Street in West Warwick

Enjoy a day with local crafters and vendors. Includes indoor and outdoor shopping along with fun games, raffles, and prizes. Proceeds benefit Operation Christmas Adopt a Teen.

Pawtucket Arts Festival

When: Through Sept. 19

Where: Slater Memorial Park in Pawtucket

17th Annual Harvest Fest

When: Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Friends of the Attleboro Animal Shelter on Pond Street

Exeter Fall Festival

When : Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Yawgoo Valley Ski Area & Water Park

