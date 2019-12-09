Face of ‘ice bucket challenge,’ Pete Frates dies from ALS

BOSTON (WPRI) — After a long battle with ALS, Peter Frates passed away from the disease against which he fought so courageously.

Frates died at the age of 34 Monday surrounded by his family, according to a family statement posted on the Boston College website.

Frates was diagnosed with ALS – also known as Lou Geherig’s disease – in 2012. In 2014, he became a champion of the “Ice Bucket Challenge”, the viral social media campaign which raised more than $220 million for ALS research.

“Remarkably, Pete never complained about his illness. Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to give hope to other patients and their families. In his lifetime, he was determined to change the trajectory of a disease that had no treatment or cure,” the statement said.

According to the statement, money raised during the “ice bucket challenge” resulted in better access to ALS care, genetic discoveries, and treatments.

Anyone who would like to extend an expression of sympathy is asked to make a donation to the Peter Frates Family Foundation, 21 Landers Drive, Beverly, MA 01915 or online at petefrates.com/donate. It’s the foundation’s mission is to aid progressed ALS patients in their desire to stay at home with those who love them most.

Frates’ funeral Mass will be held at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish, located at 28 Commonwealth Ave. in Chestnut Hill, Mass., alongside the campus of his alma mater, Boston College. The date and time of the service will be announced as soon as it is finalized. A celebration of his life will be held on the North Shore of Boston at a later date.