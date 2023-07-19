EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’ve visited a Rhode Island state beach this summer, you may have spotted a colorful flag flying while walking across the sand.

Those flags aren’t placed there for decoration, and are actually used to warn beachgoers of potential hazards.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) uses a colored flag system to alert beachgoers to hazards ranging from high surf to dangerous marine life.

There are five different flags the DEM regularly uses. Here’s what each one means:

Red Flag

When a single red flag is flying, the DEM is warning of highly hazardous swimming conditions due to high surf or strong currents.

There are five different beach warning flags the DEM regularly uses. (Courtesy: RI DEM)

Double Red Flags

This means swimming conditions are extremely hazardous and the water is closed to the public.

Double red flags were flying at East Matunuck State Beach earlier this week after lifeguards found more than two dozen syringes along the shoreline.

Purple Flag

The purple flag is used to warn beachgoers of dangerous marine life in the water.

Numerous state beaches were flying purple flags this month after Portuguese men-of-war were found washed ashore.

Yellow Flag

The DEM uses the yellow flag to warn beachgoers of a medium hazard, such as moderate surf conditions or currents.

Green Flag

The green flag signals low hazards, and that the conditions are calm.