EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crashes involving deer are most likely to occur during mating season, which runs from late October through early December.

There were nearly 1,300 deer-related crashes in Rhode Island last year, with at least one in each city and town, according to AAA Northeast and the R.I. Department of Environmental Management.

So where did the most deer-related crashes happen in 2021?

North Kingstown: 115

115 South Kingstown: 99

99 Warwick: 91

91 Tiverton: 72

72 Coventry: 66

66 Lincoln: 64

64 East Greenwich: 59

59 Scituate: 45

45 Narragansett: 44

44 Richmond: 42

“Drivers should always be on the lookout for hazards on the road, but the danger of deer is particularly acute in the fall,” AAA Northeast’s Diana Gugliotta said.

By law, drivers are required to report all deer-related collisions to the DEM’s 24-hour dispatch office at (401) 222-3070. The incident should also be reported to local police and your insurance company.