West Nile virus detected in Medford; 1st finding of year in Massachusetts

Environment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) announced the first West Nile virus finding of the season on Thursday.

A mosquito sample collected Tuesday in Medford tested positive for the virus, according to the DPH.

While there have been no human or animal cases so far this year, health officials say the first detection is a signal to start protecting against mosquito bites, especially heading into the holiday weekend.

“It is important to remember that while WNV can cause serious illness, there are simple things that you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones,” acting DPH Commissioner Margret Cooke said in a news release.

The DPH urges residents to use EPA-approved insect repellent and wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors, especially during peak mosquito hours (from dusk to dawn).

Health officials also advise mosquito-proofing your home by draining any standing water and installing or repairing screens.

West Nile virus has not been detected in Rhode Island so far this year, and another mosquito-borne illness, Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), has not yet shown up in either state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 6/25/21: David Veliz

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community