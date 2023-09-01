CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — West Nile virus has been detected in Rhode Island for the fifth time this summer, this time in a mosquito sample from Cranston.

Three other samples tested positive in Westerly, and one was recently positive in Barrington. The Cranston and Barrington samples were both collected on Aug. 21.

Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) was also detected recently in Glocester.

No human cases of either virus have been reported in the state so far this year.

The DEM says most people infected with West Nile virus don’t know they have it. Only one in five people show symptoms, which can include a fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, swollen lymph glands, and skin rash.

However, one in 150 people can develop a serious disease that’s sometimes fatal. Last year, at least one reported human case in Rhode Island sent a person to the hospital.

Rhode Islanders should take the following steps to prevent mosquito bites that cause these illnesses:

Put screens on windows and doors

Avoid being outside during sunrise and sunset

Use EPA-approved bug spray

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants

Remove items that collect water from around your house

Clean gutters and downspouts for proper drainage

Remove unused water from pools, trash bins, or anything that collects water