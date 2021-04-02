Want a free tree for your yard? Ask the Rhode Island DEM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ If you’ve been looking for ways to make your yard a little greener, all you have to do is ask the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

In an effort to help Rhode Islanders save energy and some cash, the DEM is offering 1,000 trees this season to Rhode Island residents free of charge.

DEM Director Janet Coit said registration for the program, which is now in its 12th season, opens on April 5. Anyone interested in receiving a tree can reserve one online.

“Planting a tree in the right place is a tangible way for residents to stand up to climate change and can improve air quality, sequester carbon, and help manage storm water runoff,” Coit said, adding that interested residents should register early to ensure they get a tree.

Coit said residents will have nine tree species to choose from this year, including Allee Elm, American Hornbeam, Black Tupelo, Eastern Hophornbeam, Eastern Redbud, Exclamation! London Planetree, “Frontier” Hybrid Elm, Okame Cherry and White Oak.

All of the trees, Coit said, will be four-to-six feet tall and will come in three-gallon containers.

Residents can retrieve their trees at one of four scheduled pick-up events, all of which will take place from 9 a.m. to noon: