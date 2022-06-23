RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — An injured bear found on the highway in Raynham has been safely relocated.

Just before 11 a.m. Thursday, Massachusetts State Police troopers and environmental police officers responded to reports of a bear on the median of I-495.

Video footage from WBZ-TV shows the bear struggling with an apparent injury to its back leg, dragging it on the ground and struggling to put pressure on it.

The bear could be seen attempting to limp out of the woods before authorities arrived on scene.

State troopers and environmental officers remained in the area for more than an hour, watching the bear and tracking its movements. Traffic was stopped for several minutes as police monitored the situation.

The bear was eventually sedated and taken into the care of Mass Wildlife.