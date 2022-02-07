SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Bottom trawling is used to harvest about a quarter of the world’s seafood supply, but a new study shows it could have a negative impact on marine ecosystems.

Sea beds were found to be in better health where trawl fisheries are sustainably managed.

The research was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science by a team which included co-author Jeremy Collie, a professor of oceanography at the University of Rhode Island.

The study is the first of its kind, according to URI, and it brings together data from 24 marine regions around the world to establish a relationship between the intensity of trawling activities and the biological states of sea beds.

“Between 1996 and 2017, total habitat disturbance from all gears combined declined from 35% to 20%,” Collie said. “Bottom trawls accounted for about 90% of total habitat disturbance, hence the decrease in disturbance largely reflects the reduction in bottom-trawl fishing effort during this time.”

Data from the northwest Atlantic (the coastal and offshore waters extending from the Carolinas to Greenland) were not available for this study, but the results are relevant to the region.