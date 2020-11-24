Three new wind turbines approved for Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Green Development, LLC, one of Rhode Island’s largest renewable energy developers, announced Tuesday that it’s received approval to construct three 1.5-megawatt wind turbines in Providence.

One turbine will be located on leased land at ProvPort and two additional turbines will be erected near the athletic fields at Johnson & Wales University, according to the company.

Green Development founder Mark DePasquale said the city has been a supportive partner throughout the process.

“Every time we get a project approved, Rhode Island becomes a little less dependent on the fossil fuel industry,” he said.

The project will sell power directly to National Grid under the Renewable Energy Growth Program.

Mayor Jorge Elorza said the Port of Providence is well-positioned to support offshore wind development.

The turbines, according to Green, will be 325 feet tall, which is a little bit shorter than the existing ones located at the Narragansett Bay Commission. Once the project is complete, Green will have developed 43.5 megawatts of onshore wind power in Rhode Island from 22 turbines.

“Each time we identify a greener use of the Port of Providence, it is a good day for the city and the residents who live in my ward,” Ward 10 City Councilman Pedro Espinal said. “I proudly endorsed this project when it was before the zoning board because my constituents have a great interest in projects that align with recycling and renewable energy.”

Site preparation and construction of the turbine foundations is expected to begin at the end of this year. The turbines will be completed and operational by the third quarter of 2021.