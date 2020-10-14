That’s wild: Checking out RI’s bobcats, bats and turkeys

Bobcat sightings double in RI from last year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Life goes on amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With many people favoring the indoors for the past few months, wildlife in Rhode Island and elsewhere has had a greater run of the land.

With that in mind, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM)’s Fish and Wildlife division is holding some online classes in the coming weeks to examine the state’s wildlife residents.

The department is offering the workshops for free via the Zoom videoconference platform, in association with local libraries. They’ll explore bobcats, bats, and wild turkeys in the region.

“All About Bobcats” is set for Thursday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m., to show how researchers with the University of Rhode Island have been working with the DEM on tracking bobcats in the state.

“Bat Chat,” on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m., will cover bats and how Rhode Islanders can help bats around the state, and why bats are important.

“Turkey Talk,” on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m., will look at the history of wild turkeys and how data is being collected about them locally.

Online registration is required through the DEM, but the programs are free and family-friendly.

