PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The air quality in Providence has gotten better in recent years, according to a new report from the American Lung Association (ALA).

The annual State of the Air report gave the capital city its first-ever passing grade for ozone pollution under the current standards. The metro area reportedly experienced fewer “unhealthy” days of high ozone compared to last year’s report. It also dropped to the 52nd most polluted American city, compared to 47th last year.

The grade for Providence County’s ozone pollution went from an F to a C, while Kent County improved from a D to a C.

“Here in Rhode Island and across the nation, we are seeing ozone pollution improving, thanks in big part to the success of the Clean Air Act. But there is more work to do,” ALA Advocacy Director Dan Fitzgerald said.

“Even one poor air quality day is one too many for our residents at highest risk, such as children, older adults, individuals who are pregnant, and those living with chronic disease,” he added.

But it wasn’t all good news. The city received lower grades for other factors such as “short-term particle pollution.”

The report shows roughly one in three Americans live in counties that had unhealthy levels of ozone or particle pollution.

The city that ranked best in the country for lowest ozone pollution levels this year was the Albany, New York, metro area.

The full report is available on the American Lung Association’s website.