CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is the beginning of shotgun season for deer and bear hunting over the next two weeks.

Deer Season – Shotgun: November 27 – December 9

To hunt white-tailed deer in Massachusetts, hunters must have the appropriate license, permits, and stamps through the MassFishHunt.

Shotguns can not be larger than a 10 gauge and rifled barrel shotguns are allowed. While this season allows shotguns to be used for hunting, archery equipment and muzzleloaders can also be used.

Hunters are limited to two antlered deer but there is no limit on antlerless deer. However, hunters are required to have an antlerless deer permit. You can learn how to acquire a doe deer permit on the Mass.gov website.

Deer hunters are not allowed to use the following while hunting:

Rifles and handguns

Electronic calls, dogs, and decoys

Baiting an area to attract deer to a specific location where hunters are attempting to take them. Areas baited up to 10 days before the season opening are considered prohibited.

It is unlawful to leave wounded or dead game animals in the field intentionally or knowingly. Hunters must retrieve and use all game unless the animal is unfit for consumption.

The primitive firearm season will run from December 11 to December 30.

Bear Season – Shotgun: November 27 – December 9

To hunt black bear in Massachusetts, hunters must have the appropriate license, permits, and stamps through the MassFishHunt.

Hunters are restricted to one bear per calendar year. During shotgun season, hunters are allowed to use shotguns, archery equipment and muzzleloaders. Buckshot shotguns are not allowed.

Bear hunters are not allowed to use the following while hunting:

Dogs

Baiting such as luring, scents or any other substances that would attract a bear

It is unlawful to leave wounded or dead game animals in the field intentionally or knowingly. Hunters must retrieve and use all game unless the animal is unfit for consumption.

Bears must immediately be tagged by hunters and be reported within 48 hours of harvest.

In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, hunting is not allowed on Sundays. Hunters are required to wear 500 square inches of blaze orange on the chest, back and head during shotgun season.

Wildlife Management Zone (WMZ) Map

Credit: Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife

There are also several other hunting seasons that are currently ongoing during shotgun season in Massachusetts:

Pheasant: October 14 – December 30 in Zones 1-14

Cottontail Rabbit: October 14 – February 29 in Zones 1-12

Snowshoe Hare: October 14 – February 29 in Zones 1-14

Gray Squirrel: September 5 – February 29 in Zones 1-14

Coyote: October 14 – March 8 in Zones 1-14

Opossum: October 2 – January 31 in Zones 1-14

Raccoon: October 2 – January 31 in Zones 1-14