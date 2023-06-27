PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is asking for the public’s help in tracking state’s turkey population. It’s part of their Wild Turkey Brood Survey.

Biologists from the DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife want Rhode Islanders to report any turkey sightings. If you see one, you can report the sighting here. You can also download the Survey123 app on your smartphone. The DEM said the survey will become available on July 1.

The data that’s gathered will be used to track the health, trends and distribution of Rhode Island’s turkey population.

Female turkeys are called “hens” and their chicks are called “poults.” Male turkeys are known as “gobblers,” “toms” or “jakes.”

The number of chicks observed helps DEM determine how many turkeys there will be in the fall population, meanwhile, the numbers of males observed helps biologists determine the male to female ratio.

DEM says their survey window typically runs until August 31, and they normally gather hundreds of brood reports thanks to the community’s help.

During the 1800’s, turkeys were almost eradicated due to land-use changes and overharvesting. From 1980 to 1996, DEM tried to restore turkey populations by releasing wild trapped turkeys in Exeter, Burrillville, Little Compton, West Greenwich, Foster and Tiverton.

Their turkey restoration program was successful, and now turkeys can be spotted throughout Rhode Island.