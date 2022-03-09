Courtesy: Rhode Island Division of Fish and Wildlife Outdoor Education

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Biologists with the Rhode Island Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) discovered the first-ever Eastern small-footed bat in the state earlier this month.

The Eastern small-footed bat is the smallest species of bat in the Northeast and are known for having tiny feet and small wingspans.

While the majority of the state’s bat population typically migrates to warmer climates or hibernates in the large caves during the winter, the state agency said some bats do stay behind and seek refuge in old stone structures.

The bat was found in an undisclosed location.