EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has recommended the reopening of two beaches in the state after they were recently closed due to high bacteria levels in the water.

According to a release form the RIDOH, bacteria counts at Peabody’s Beach in Middletown and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth have returned to safe levels.

As of Saturday afternoon, the following four beaches remained on the states closure list:

Ginny B Campground (Foster)

City Park (Warwick)

Conimicut Beach (Warwick)

Kent County YMCA (Warwick)

The RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day and the status of a beach may change as new data become available.

For the most up to date beach information, you can call the RIDOH’s phone line at 401-222-2751.