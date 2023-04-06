PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has stocked more than 100 freshwater ponds and lakes across the state.

The popular fishing holes will be fully stocked with a variety of fish just in time for Opening Day on April 8.

The DEM has released more than 60,000 rainbow, brook, golden rainbow and brown trout into the state’s waterways.

“Opening Day is a treasured pastime for thousands of Rhode Islanders who head out on the second Saturday of April to a favorite fishing spot to reel in their first trout of the season,” DEM Director Terry Gray said.

Anglers that hook a golden rainbow trout between Opening Day and May 8 will be eligible to receive a golden trout pin. The DEM asks anglers submit photos of their golden rainbow trout to dem.fishri@dem.ri.gov.

The following locations have been stocked with golden rainbow trout:

Barber Pond, South Kingstown

Carbuncle Pond, Coventry

Carolina Trout Pond, Richmond

Eight Rod Farm Pond, Tiverton

Meadow Brook Pond, Richmond

Melville Ponds, Portsmouth

Olney Pond, Lincoln Wood State Park, Lincoln

Peck Pond, Burrillville

Shippee Sawmill Pond, Foster

Silver Spring Lake, North Kingstown

Simmons Mill Pond, Little Compton

Tucker Pond, South Kingstown

Watchaug Pond, Charlestown

Willett Pond, East Providence

The DEM said Wigwam Pond at Wilbur Woods in Little Compton will not be stocked this year “due to a deterioration of the access to the area.”

Anglers ages 15 and older must obtain a fishing license, according to the DEM. Those who want to keep or possess a trout, or wish to fish in catch-and-release or “fly-fishing only” areas, must also obtain a trout conservation stamp.

In addition to a fishing license and conservation stamp, life jackets must be worn at all times while kayaking and paddling in Rhode Island. The DEM changed its boating safety regulations back in March after three people died in drowning incidents last year. Anyone who violates the regulation could be fined $100.