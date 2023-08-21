PROVIDENCE. R.I. (WPRI) — If you missed your chance to get a free tree earlier this year, another opportunity is right around the corner.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is giving away 1,000 trees as part of its program to help residents save money and benefit the environment.

Registration begins on Aug. 25 and the trees will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. As part of the sign-up process, there’s an interactive mapping tool to find out which type of tree is best for each yard.

The trees can be picked up on Saturdays in September from 9 a.m. to noon at the following locations:

Sept. 9 : Richmond Elementary School (Richmond)

: Richmond Elementary School (Richmond) Sept. 16 : Dexter Training Ground Park (Providence)

: Dexter Training Ground Park (Providence) Sept. 23 : Colt State Park (Bristol)

: Colt State Park (Bristol) Sept. 30: RI Tree Council (Johnston)

The DEM urges residents who want a tree to sign up as soon as possible, since they normally run out quickly.

Planting just one tree in the right spot in a yard can save people money since they provide shade in the summer and wind protection in the winter, reducing the household’s utility bills, according to the DEM.