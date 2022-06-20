PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Six farms in Rhode Island will be receiving grant money to help make their operations more environmentally friendly.

Gov. Dan McKee, along with the R.I. Office of Energy Resources and Department of Environmental Management, announced more than $115,000 being awarded through the Rhode Island Agricultural Energy Grant Program.

The funds will support solar projects at the six farms, which McKee noted will not only benefit the environment, but also help save energy and money.

“Our farmers supply Rhode Islanders with home-grown, nutritious foods and other locally produced products, improving our quality of life,” McKee said in a news release. “It is essential for us to support them and help our local farm economy thrive.”

Here’s how the funds will be allocated:

Elmwood Orchard, Scituate: $18,027

Newport Equestrian Academy, Middletown: $20,000

Roots Farm, Tiverton: $20,000

Silk Tree Farm, Exeter: $17,640

Sodco, Inc., North Kingstown: $20,000

The Farm in RI, Glocster: $20,000

McKee’s office noted that Rhode Island is home to more than 1,000 farms which contribute more than $235 million to the state’s economy each year.