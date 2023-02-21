EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 40 businesses in Rhode Island’s farming and fishing industries will be getting some financial support.

Gov. Dan McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos announced Tuesday that more than $700,000 in grants will be awarded through the Local Agriculture and Seafood Act (LASA).

Officials said the program helps local businesses grow and strengthens the state’s food system.

“LASA is a pillar of our food strategy through which Rhode Island is investing to provide consistent access to safe, healthy, affordable food and to give a foothold to small businesses in the green economy,” McKee said.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM), which runs LASA, has been making an effort to support farmers and fishers who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, and connect them with food-insecure communities.

“I applaud the commitment, partnership, and funding that have resulted in a program that addresses food and economic inequities and fosters a sense of social interconnectedness,” Matos added.

Here are the businesses that received grants:

BusinessGrant Amount
African Alliance of RI$19,600
Basil Farm$20,000
Blue Acres Aquaculture$15,000
Bramblenook Farm$19,997
Charlotte’s Farm$20,000
Cluck and Trowel$10,014
Commercial Fisheries Center of RI$20,000
Cranston Health Equity Zone$20,000
Cucumber Hill Farm$20,000
Daily Farm$20,000
Earth Care Farm$10,000
Endless Farm$14,050
Fresh Harvest Kitchen$20,000
Great Salt Pond Oyster Co.$7,000
Greenleaf Farm$20,000
Hard Pressed Cider Co.$20,000
Hawk and Handsaw Farm LLC$16,148
Hope’s Harvest$20,000
Informal Cooperative of Farmers$20,000
Land and Sea Together$20,000
Little Rhody Bee Keeping LLC$12,432
Long Lane Farm$19,971
New England Grassfed LLC$14,281
North Star Shellfish Co. $20,000
Phillip Yang Farm$13,350
RI Food Policy Council$20,000
RI Seafood Marketing Collaborative$28,982
RI Shellfisherman’s Association$5,331
Rocky Rhode Island Oyster Co.$13,500
Saltbox Sea Farm$20,000
Saunderstown Garlic Farm$19,238
Serendipity Farm$4,507
Southside Community Land Trust$20,000
Sweet Fern Farm$3,105
Sweet Pea Farm$20,000
Teo’s Products$20,000
The Farm LLC$20,000
Tiverton Farmers’ Market$18,811
Twin Shellfishermen$20,000
Water Way Farm$11,643
Wilson Community Farm$20,000
Wellspring Apothecary$3,040

McKee said he’s proposed another $700,000 in LASA funding in his FY24 budget.